Emerson Electric (EMR) Cut to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.04.

EMR stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 584.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 761.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

