Empire (EMP.A) Upgraded at Desjardins

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$27.00. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Empire from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on Empire and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Empire from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Empire from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Empire from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.67.

TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.18. 535,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a 1-year low of C$17.43 and a 1-year high of C$26.34.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

