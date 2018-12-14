Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Holdings Reduced by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $80,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 25,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 31.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ESRT opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.89. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

