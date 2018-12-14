Enel (ENEL) Given a €5.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.75 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

