Engine Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000. Shutterfly accounts for 5.5% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Shutterfly as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shutterfly by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,799,000 after purchasing an additional 221,406 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shutterfly by 40.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,595,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,143,000 after purchasing an additional 459,760 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP increased its stake in Shutterfly by 17.3% in the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,172,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Shutterfly by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shutterfly by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,355,000 after purchasing an additional 234,568 shares in the last quarter.

SFLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

In other news, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $76,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,023,038.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,555 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SFLY stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $368.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterfly Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

