Engine Capital Management LP Sells 271,759 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID)

Engine Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,759 shares during the period. Avid Technology comprises about 0.5% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Avid Technology worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVID. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 402,745 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1,441.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 246,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 230,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 6,320,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 39.9% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BWS Financial cut Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

AVID opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/engine-capital-management-lp-sells-271759-shares-of-avid-technology-inc-avid.html.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.