ENI (E) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 242,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,354. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.77. ENI has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.14 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1,118.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.