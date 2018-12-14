EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Brokerages predict that EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) will announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnLink Midstream Partners.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. EnLink Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $304,942.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,637,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,840,000 after purchasing an additional 860,155 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,212,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,721 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,825,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,305,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $43,657,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EnLink Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 440.00 and a beta of 2.09.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

