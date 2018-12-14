Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.90 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 7842226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.25 ($0.29).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENQ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enquest from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enquest to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enquest to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enquest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Get Enquest alerts:

In related news, insider John Winterman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,930.75). Also, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 1,259,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £289,683.39 ($378,522.66).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Enquest (ENQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.90” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/enquest-enq-sets-new-52-week-low-at-20-90.html.

Enquest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.