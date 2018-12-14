Entera Bio (ENTX) & Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Financial Survey

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Entera Bio and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Entera Bio currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 73.67%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and Sangamo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics $36.57 million 31.88 -$54.56 million ($0.70) -16.31

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics -88.78% -22.06% -13.93%

Summary

Entera Bio beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for Hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and Shire International GmbH to develop preclinical development program in Huntington's disease, as well as license agreements with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the protein expression of plant cells and plants. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc; and collaboration with Kite for developing ex vivo cell therapies in oncology. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

