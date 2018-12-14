Entergy Co. (ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown Sells 28,200 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcus V. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entergy alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, Marcus V. Brown sold 3,600 shares of Entergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $308,304.00.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 81,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,875. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $71.95 and a 52 week high of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,656,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,006,000 after acquiring an additional 218,066 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 630,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,656,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,006,000 after purchasing an additional 218,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entergy by 86.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 157,537 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Entergy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,347,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,268,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/entergy-co-etr-evp-marcus-v-brown-sells-28200-shares-of-stock.html.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.