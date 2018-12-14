Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,790 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $19,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 144.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 202.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $158.49 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $152.43 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.5599 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

