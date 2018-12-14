Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 450,194 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 450,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,572,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,939,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,540,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after acquiring an additional 827,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,460,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0977 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

