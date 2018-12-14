Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.17 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $26,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 7.6% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the second quarter worth about $291,000.

BMV GVI opened at $107.44 on Friday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a one year low of $2,026.00 and a one year high of $2,160.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2078 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

