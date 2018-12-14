Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $18.38 Million in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (PXLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 471,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,376,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXLV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXLV opened at $36.29 on Friday. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

