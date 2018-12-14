EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,412 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 138,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 139,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

