Equinor ASA (EQNR) Lowered to Sell at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQNR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 63,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,408. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $19.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,621.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.