Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Metals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million.

SMTS has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,242 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Sierra Metals worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

