Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Public Storage’s Q1 2019 Earnings (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.38% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.58.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $199.05 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $180.48 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $3,182,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.