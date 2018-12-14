Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 14th (AAPL, ADBE, AEM, AMRN, ASR, ATGFF, CIEN, CINF, COP, CWH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 14th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $290.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We think the peak sales potential of Vascepa is underappreciated. Therefore, upward earnings revisions to levels not reflected in FactSet consensus expectations should drive AMRN shares higher. Valuation Summary We continue to use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $35.””

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) had its average rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF). Buckingham Research issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Buy rating and $7 price target on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) following the release of full F4Q18 (September) results yesterday.””

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HEICO Corp.'s share price outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Increased demand for new products ranging from aftermarket replacement parts to repair and overhaul parts as well as services product lines has been fueling organic growth. Its operational performance also exhibits solid inorganic growth history, thanks to the disciplined acquisition strategy followed by the company. It also exhibits a solid financial flexibility. However, intense competition from existing and new competitors in a fragmented marketplace may harm its business operations. HEICO Corp. is subject to interest rate risk, in connection with the issuance of debt. Notably, the company’s interest expense increased 18% in fiscal 2017, annually. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of expanding interest rate, the credit market may not turn out to be much favorable for HEICO Corp.”

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nordstrom outpaced the industry in the past year backed by a robust surprise history, courtesy of smooth execution of its customer strategy. Earnings surpassed estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last six quarters. Higher sales, lower tax rate, comps growth and solid execution across both full-price and off-price businesses are aiding the quarterly performance. Its focus on store expansion, loyalty program and investments in digital growth remain noteworthy. Despite an otherwise strong third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company’s credit-card interest-related error has hurt investor sentiments. The company estimates to refund less than 4% of its cardholders amounts less than $100. Further, higher cost of investments for occupancy, technology, supply chain and marketing initiatives are denting margins. Higher SG&A expense may also weigh on profitability.”

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a buy rating. They currently have $77.00 target price on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG). Buckingham Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from an average rating to a buy rating.

