Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 14th (ANR, BBY, BLND, CNE, CRST, INF, INTU, LAND, MNZS, NNA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 14th:

Altona Energy (LON:ANR) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

Get Altona Energy Plc alerts:

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 740 ($9.67) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.45).

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a GBX 991 ($12.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 996 ($13.01).

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 160 ($2.09).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.05) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,150 ($15.03).

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services. It is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing in the transportation of petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company focuses on chartering its vessels to international oil companies, refiners, and vessel operators under long, medium, and short-term charters. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

OLYMPUS Corp/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Pendragon (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pendragon PLC is an automotive retailer company. Its operating segment consists of Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, California, Leasing, Quickco, Pinewood and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT and Vauxhall brands. Pendragon PLC is headquartered in Nottingham, the United Kingdom. “

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pershing Gold Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties primarily in Nevada. The Company focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado. “

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They currently have a GBX 244 ($3.19) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

TUI (LON:TUI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Altona Energy Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altona Energy Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.