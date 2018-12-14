Eroscoin (ERO) Price Hits $0.0071

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Eroscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Eroscoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $387.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eroscoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.02195912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00140574 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00174559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031279 BTC.

About Eroscoin

Eroscoin’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org. The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eroscoin’s official message board is blog.eroscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

Eroscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eroscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

