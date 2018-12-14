ESCO Technologies (ESE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESE. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $71.47.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $231.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.93 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.94%. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,467,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,467,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,356 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

