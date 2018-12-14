Escroco Market Cap Tops $15,444.00 (ESC)

Escroco (CURRENCY:ESC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Escroco has a market cap of $15,444.00 and $0.00 worth of Escroco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Escroco token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Escroco has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.02290083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00142814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00171279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.39 or 0.10485151 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030823 BTC.

About Escroco

Escroco launched on November 13th, 2017. Escroco’s total supply is 3,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,154,500 tokens. Escroco’s official website is escroco.co. Escroco’s official Twitter account is @ethersport_esc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Escroco

Escroco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Escroco using one of the exchanges listed above.

