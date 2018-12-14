Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $82.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.90.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 31,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,311. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.36. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $470,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 589,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $141,547.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 573,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,737,826.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 259,367 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply