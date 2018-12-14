Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $82.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.90.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 31,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,311. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.36. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $470,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 589,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $141,547.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 573,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,737,826.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 259,367 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

