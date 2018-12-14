Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Research Coverage Started at Boenning Scattergood

Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

The analysts wrote, “We are initiating coverage of Trust (EPRT) with an Outperform rating and a $17 price target. EPRT acquires free-standing, single-tenant commercial real estate leased to middle-market companies that are primarily in service businesses. These properties are considered by the tenant to be essential to the generation of revenues. Middle-market companies (with revenues between $20 million and $500 million) do not have the same access to capital that larger companies enjoy, so EPRT can offer terms that are attractive relative to other capital providers and still generate good risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.””

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.48.

NYSE EPRT opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 12.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP Gregg A. Seibert acquired 6,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $84,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel P. Donlan acquired 2,100 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $28,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $313,396 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

