Eurocell (ECEL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Wednesday. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

