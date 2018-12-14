eve Sleep (EVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.05

Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.05 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 44010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

In related news, insider James Sturrock acquired 52,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,550 ($13,785.44).

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

