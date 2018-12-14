Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 20,986 Shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (SPHQ)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,986 shares during the period. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl makes up about 4.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl were worth $28,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV SPHQ opened at $29.51 on Friday. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl has a 12-month low of $533.00 and a 12-month high of $561.60.

