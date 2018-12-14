Everbridge (EVBG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $54.08. 11,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,802. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $979,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $39,592.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $3,606,853 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Everbridge by 127.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 197.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter worth $238,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

