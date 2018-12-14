Evertec Inc (EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to report $114.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.20 million and the highest is $116.57 million. Evertec reported sales of $99.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $450.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $452.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $471.17 million, with estimates ranging from $463.22 million to $477.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.94 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 62.09% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Evertec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evertec in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evertec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other news, insider Carlos J. Ramirez sold 44,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $1,168,916.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,792,000 after buying an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,869,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,549,000 after buying an additional 141,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,048,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,759,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,048,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,759,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,604,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,665,000 after buying an additional 770,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 460,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,297. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.03. Evertec has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

