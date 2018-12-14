Evgen Pharma (EVG) Trading Up 6.7%

Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). Approximately 431,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 207,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) price target on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

About Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex for synthesizing and stabilizing the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

