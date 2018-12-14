Evonik Industries’ (EVK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.66 ($37.98).

EVK stock opened at €22.50 ($26.16) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

