EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,070,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,879,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,377,000 after buying an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,585,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,155,000 after buying an additional 434,184 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,888,000 after buying an additional 388,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,994,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $4,022,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $174,126.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,968 shares of company stock worth $27,418,499. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS opened at $67.85 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

