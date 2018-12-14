Excellon Resources (EXN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.64

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 33450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Excellon Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.139999991515152 earnings per share for the current year.
About Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN)
Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.
