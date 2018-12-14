ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. ExlService has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. ExlService had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $426,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,451,686.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 5,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $309,087.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,732.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,507. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

