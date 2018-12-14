Express, Inc. (EXPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners set a $6.00 price target on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Get Express alerts:

EXPR stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.01. Express has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.46 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Express will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Express by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,773,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after buying an additional 897,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Express by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 836,893 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 661,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 611.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 687,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 590,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Express by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 543,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.