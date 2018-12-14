Extra Space Storage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 838 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,424% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.
Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.
EXR stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.13. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $77.53 and a 12-month high of $101.96.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.
In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $81,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,606,801.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $234,256. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $257,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.
Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.