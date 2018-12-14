Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised Exxon Mobil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,594. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.