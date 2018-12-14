Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 1,656,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 922,868 shares.The stock last traded at $0.51 and had previously closed at $0.40.
Specifically, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.11.
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Analysts forecast that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.
