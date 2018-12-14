Facebook (FB) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news impact score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Facebook’s score:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Facebook’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $671,777.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 481,380 shares of company stock worth $71,623,483. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

