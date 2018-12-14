Fairpointe Capital LLC Sells 901,235 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Fairpointe Capital LLC lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 901,235 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of TechnipFMC worth $61,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

