Fastenal (FAST) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 80,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Longbow Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,250. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.95 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,947.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,948.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at $141,006.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

