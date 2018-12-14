F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 1309563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.69).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “F&C Commercial Property Trust (FCPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $128.80” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/fc-commercial-property-trust-fcpt-sets-new-52-week-low-at-128-80.html.

About F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.