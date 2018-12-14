Federated Investors Inc. PA Increases Stake in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 1.61% of Air Lease worth $76,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,900.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 327.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 25,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

In other Air Lease news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,898,585.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AL opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

