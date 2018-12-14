Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 468,153 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,491.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,153 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $82,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 48.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2,784.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $160.25 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $146.05 and a 1 year high of $175.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

In related news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $1,277,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,847,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.39.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

