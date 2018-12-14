Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 1,625,850 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,489,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625,850 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.7% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.36% of The Coca-Cola worth $715,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,173.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 75,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $3,739,886.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,730.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Argus raised The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC set a $61.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/federated-investors-inc-pa-sells-1625850-shares-of-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.