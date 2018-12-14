Ferrari (RACE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.80.

RACE traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.84. 18,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,622. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $102.37 and a 1-year high of $149.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.50 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 0.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 446.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

