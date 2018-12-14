FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Shares Sold by Nexthera Capital LP

Nexthera Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,169 shares during the quarter. FibroGen accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nexthera Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nexthera Capital LP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,404,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,142,000 after buying an additional 1,566,040 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,156,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1,829.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 price target on FibroGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $1,560,469.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,676,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,357,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $235,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,444 shares of company stock worth $10,884,441. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

