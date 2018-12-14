Fidelity Southern (LION) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.18

Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

LION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fidelity Southern in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The firm has a market cap of $614.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Fidelity Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile (NASDAQ:LION)

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

